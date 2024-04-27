Prince Harry wears army medals for US awards presentation, netizens call it 'embarrassing'
His medals included an Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan presented in 2008 after his service in Helmand Province, his Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, his Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, and his Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal.
British Royal Prince Harry, who moved to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, was seen wearing his Army and Royal Family medals at a US soldier award ceremony on 26 April, reported theUK Mirror.
