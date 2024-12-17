Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday card highlights their engagements in Colombia and Nigeria. It serves as a professional greeting for their team and public connections, while a private card was sent to family. Fans appreciate the card's heartfelt touches and the couple's eventful year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have delighted fans with their 2024 Christmas greetings. The festive card, shared on behalf of their office, showcases moments from their year and includes a rare glimpse of their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The card features multiple photographs highlighting significant events in 2024. One of the images captures Archie, aged 5, and Lilibet, aged 3, running joyfully towards their parents. Both children are seen from behind as the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex continue to protect their privacy.

In one photo, Lilibet wears a summer dress, aligning with Harry’s earlier comment about inheriting Meghan’s long, flowing hair. Her elder brother, Archie, is dressed casually in a khaki jumper and jeans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The couple, known for keeping their children out of the public eye, last shared a similar family moment in their 2021 Christmas card. After that, Archie and Lilibet only appeared in their 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Other images in the holiday card showcase Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s notable engagements this year. Highlights include their August visit to Colombia and their recent trip to Nigeria. These moments reflect the Sussexes’ ongoing work through their initiatives, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation.

This card serves as the Sussexes’ professional greeting, intended for their team and public connections. A separate, private card has reportedly been sent to their close family and friends, keeping personal celebrations under wraps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react The card's release has been warmly received online, with fans appreciating the heartfelt family touch and carefully curated highlights from the couple’s eventful year.

“What a lovely little family! Prince Harry you have not lost anything from your mother you will always be even here in France our little prankster Prince our little protégéré and your children will also be worthy of the Princess of hearts," wrote a fan from France.