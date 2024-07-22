Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stopped their search for a new UK home. The Royal couple hoped to find a part-time home near Windsor but are holding it for now.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paused their search for a new UK home. The new development comes as they wait for their taxpayer-funded security arrangements with the Home Office to be resolved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In February, the Duke of Sussex lost his High Court challenge against the government regarding his security in the UK. He contested the decision to reduce his security status after he ceased being a working Royal.

Harry argued it was unfair, given his continued security threats. He plans to appeal the court's ruling as he feels his family is unsafe in the UK without the necessary security protection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Harry really does want to spend more time in the UK but doesn't feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out," a source told The Express.

Prince Harry's legal fight started in 2020. After the High Court had found the decision lawful in February, it rejected Harry's appeal request in April. However, the Court of Appeal agreed to hear his case after a direct plea from his lawyers.

"He and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so that they could properly start their search. However, the court process seems to be taking its time," the source added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harry-Meghan’s equation with William, Kate Harry-Meghan’s decision to pause looking for a home comes as their feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton doesn’t seem to wane. The tension was always there but intensified after the Duke of Sussex had published his memoir Spare.

It was further intensified by the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, where the couple expressed their feelings about the Prince and the Princess of Wales.

Nevertheless, the feeling reportedly took a positive turn after Princess Kate had been diagnosed with cancer. According to a source speaking to OK! Magazine, Harry now desires a closer relationship with his niece and nephew in Britain for himself and his children, who have had little contact with William's family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Royal Family source has said Harry feels guilty about not having a relationship with his nieces and nephews and that Archie and Lilibet don't know their only cousins. Harry wanted them to grow up around William and Kate’s children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!