Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle wanted to live with Queen Elizabeth; she refused though Windsor Castle had empty rooms

The late Queen Elizabeth gifted Frogmore Cottage to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a wedding present. However, they had initially wanted to live in Windsor Castle.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published19 Jul 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to live with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle after marriage; she denied request (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to live with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle after marriage; she denied request (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, bought a £11-million (nearly 119-crore) home in California shortly after leaving the UK as they stepped down from their Royal duties. The home has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. It also has a gym and a games room along with tennis courts and tea house.

There were rumours earlier in 2024 that the Sussexes could move from their mansion in Montecito. Before moving to the United States, they lived in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate.

Also Read | Prince William considers Harry-Meghan ‘background noise’: Royal Family insider

The late Queen Elizabeth gifted Harry and Meghan the Frogmore Cottage as a wedding present. However, the Duke and the Duchess had to vacate it in 2023 due to infrequent visits to the UK.

Harry and Meghan originally wanted a different property after their marriage, but Harry's late grandmother firmly denied their request and suggested Frogmore Cottage instead, reported The Times.

Also Read | Watch: Venus Williams did not stand up, clap when Harry got Pat Tillman Award

The Sussexes had expressed a desire to live in Windsor Castle and asked if living quarters could be arranged after their marriage. At that time, only the late Queen and Prince Philip had private apartments within the castle. Everyone else lived elsewhere on the estate.

Harry and Meghan wanted to “move in with the grandparents”, reported the publication. The “had high hopes” that the’d be able to achieve that, it added.

The then monarch suggested otherwise. She wanted Harry and Meghan to live in nearby Frogmore Cottage instead of other options in the castle grounds.

There were 'empty rooms'

Royal author Hugo Vickers explained that, while there were empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments, it might not be “entirely appropriate” for a young family to live there.

Also Read | ‘Difficult’ Meghan keeps Harry away from friends in UK

Before being granted Frogmore Cottage, several other homes in Windsor were considered for the couple. Adelaide Cottage, now the residence of Prince William and Meghan Markle, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was also considered. The Prince and Princess of Wales moved to the four-bedroom home in Windsor in 2022.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 11:34 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsPrince Harry, wife Meghan Markle wanted to live with Queen Elizabeth; she refused though Windsor Castle had empty rooms

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

159.35
12:52 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7 (-4.21%)

Bharat Electronics

307.90
12:52 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.6 (-1.79%)

Tata Power

418.60
12:52 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-11.4 (-2.65%)

Infosys

1,820.05
12:52 PM | 19 JUL 2024
60.9 (3.46%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

468.05
12:40 PM | 19 JUL 2024
23 (5.17%)

Elecon Engineering Co

667.65
12:40 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.15 (4.24%)

Infosys

1,817.15
12:40 PM | 19 JUL 2024
58 (3.3%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

579.65
12:40 PM | 19 JUL 2024
16.85 (2.99%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue