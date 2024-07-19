The late Queen Elizabeth gifted Frogmore Cottage to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a wedding present. However, they had initially wanted to live in Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, bought a £11-million (nearly ₹119-crore) home in California shortly after leaving the UK as they stepped down from their Royal duties. The home has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. It also has a gym and a games room along with tennis courts and tea house.

There were rumours earlier in 2024 that the Sussexes could move from their mansion in Montecito. Before moving to the United States, they lived in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate.

The late Queen Elizabeth gifted Harry and Meghan the Frogmore Cottage as a wedding present. However, the Duke and the Duchess had to vacate it in 2023 due to infrequent visits to the UK.

Harry and Meghan originally wanted a different property after their marriage, but Harry's late grandmother firmly denied their request and suggested Frogmore Cottage instead, reported The Times.

The Sussexes had expressed a desire to live in Windsor Castle and asked if living quarters could be arranged after their marriage. At that time, only the late Queen and Prince Philip had private apartments within the castle. Everyone else lived elsewhere on the estate.

Harry and Meghan wanted to "move in with the grandparents", reported the publication. The "had high hopes" that the'd be able to achieve that, it added.

The then monarch suggested otherwise. She wanted Harry and Meghan to live in nearby Frogmore Cottage instead of other options in the castle grounds.

There were 'empty rooms' Royal author Hugo Vickers explained that, while there were empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments, it might not be "entirely appropriate" for a young family to live there.

Before being granted Frogmore Cottage, several other homes in Windsor were considered for the couple. Adelaide Cottage, now the residence of Prince William and Meghan Markle, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was also considered. The Prince and Princess of Wales moved to the four-bedroom home in Windsor in 2022.

