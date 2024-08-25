Prince Harry will always be King Charles’s ‘much-loved son’; monarch has faith Duke of Sussex will return: Insider

King Charles is considering reconciling with Prince Harry, influenced by spiritual guidance. He finds comfort in faith and religious teachings, which have become more significant since he became king.

Published25 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM IST
King Charles has been considering mending his relationship with Prince Harry after receiving counsel from spiritual leaders, according to The Mail. Their advice has apparently provided the king with some solace as he navigates the loss of his parents and adjusts to his Royal responsibilities as king.

Since becoming monarch, Charles has been spending more time on various religious teachings, particularly those that focus on forgiveness.

An informed source told the publication that Charles found comfort in talking with religious figures, which made him more receptive to reconciling with Harry.

The Duke of Sussex has been living in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children for the last four years. For any reconciliation to happen, King Charles needs to overlook his hurt feelings caused by Harry's previous public remarks.

“Faith has always been a part of Charles’s life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role. That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to him and helps him cope with the role as he adapts to being King,” the source said.

The 75-year-old monarch reportedly feels hurt by being apart from his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. He hasn't seen them since June 2022, when the Sussexes visited the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Charles is like his mother, the late Queen, who relied heavily on her faith during tough times. The King finds comfort in Christianity and often attends church.

There's a chance that tensions within the Royal Family could ease, especially since King Charles reportedly worries about financial requests from Harry and Meghan if their TV contracts end next year.

'Much-loved son'

A source tells the publication that Charles longs for his son's return. His love for Harry remains strong, and he desires a personal reconciliation.

“Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign,” the source said

