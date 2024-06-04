Explore
Prince Harry will be in trouble if Donald Trump becomes US president again: Royal Family expert

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Speculations arise about Prince Harry reporting past drug use on his US visa application after admitting to cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms in his memoir. A Royal Family expert believes Meghan Markle's husband will be in trouble if Donald Trump becomes US president again.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)Premium
For many reasons, Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ landed the Duke of Sussex in trouble. However, what caused legal complications was his admission of drug use. There are speculations about whether his US visa application was included in this declaration.

People questioned whether Harry had reported his past drug use on his visa application when he moved to the US. Harry revealed in his book that he had used cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms.

Also Read: Prince William ‘in a lonely place’ after Kate Middleton’s cancer, King Charles’ health issues

The Heritage Foundation is suing the US government to get Prince Harry's immigration records. The Washington think tank wants to see if famous people get special treatment. They are looking at the forms Prince Harry filled out when he arrived in the US on March 14, 2020, because usually, people have to answer if they have used recreational drugs.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says that, if Harry’s documents reveal any deviation from the usual procedure, it may worry Meghan Markle’s husband.

Also Read: Prince William, King Charles came ‘ready for a fight’ during a secret meeting with Prince Harry

"Harry must regret having been so frank about drugs in his book. It really wasn’t a necessary part of the narrative although I understand that he was trying to explain his mental health issues," Bond told OK!.

"But admissions like that can have consequences and, right now, he must be feeling the heat. I think he’s fine as long as the Biden administration continues to back him. But, things could be very different if Trump became president again," he told the publication.

Also Read: Meghan Markle to be called 'Princess Henry' if King Charles revokes her royal title

However, according to the insider, it seems unlikely that the USA would deport Harry. He believes lawyers would find some way around it. Still, it must be a source of unnecessary worry and embarrassment for Harry at the moment, he said.

‘Perhaps Canada…’

"I suppose if the worst came to the worst, they would have to find somewhere else to live, but I doubt that it would be the UK. Perhaps Canada would look kindly on them. But, I don’t think it will come to that," Bond added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Published: 04 Jun 2024, 10:23 AM IST
