Prince Harry will be in trouble if Donald Trump becomes US president again: Royal Family expert
Speculations arise about Prince Harry reporting past drug use on his US visa application after admitting to cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms in his memoir. A Royal Family expert believes Meghan Markle's husband will be in trouble if Donald Trump becomes US president again.
For many reasons, Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ landed the Duke of Sussex in trouble. However, what caused legal complications was his admission of drug use. There are speculations about whether his US visa application was included in this declaration.