Prince Harry will return to Royal Family on a permanent basis, but alone: Expert

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK Royal Family permanently without Meghan Markle, as per historian Hugo Vickers who reflects on the lost opportunities following their decision to step back from royal duties.

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, March 30, 2023. Hugo Vickers said that returning home would be “very nice” for the Duke of Sussex. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
FILE - Britain’s Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, March 30, 2023. Hugo Vickers said that returning home would be “very nice” for the Duke of Sussex. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)((AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File))

Prince Harry will return to the UK Royal Family on a permanent basis, but he will come alone, claims a historian. Royal biographer Hugo Vickers was asked where Harry and Meghan Markle would be in 10 years. Vickers said that returning home would be “very nice” for the Duke of Sussex.

"I think he’ll come home. If he comes home, it will be very nice for him, because he won’t particularly want to. He’s quite angry, I think," he said.

He was then asked if he thought Harry would return to the UK alone. He said, "Yes, I do (think he'll come alone).

"The King, as I have mentioned before, has left the door wide open for him to do that. And he was doing such a good job before…he looked so happy. Usually, you’re happy when you’re doing your duty, and you’re doing it for other people, and you’re putting things into life," he added.

Vickers reflected on what might have happened if Harry and Meghan had not left their Royal duties.

Vickers remarked that Megxit was unfortunate since the late Queen had given Harry and Meghan the entire Commonwealth to explore William and Catherine were asked to handle local duties.

The Royal commentator noted that Meghan's prior work in the Commonwealth had made the Queen's offer seem ideal, but it wasn't sufficient for them, which he found “very sad”. He lamented that what could have been wonderful did not turn out as hoped.

Megxit

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Instagram their plan to step back as senior members of the Royal Family. They decided to split their time between the UK and North America, become financially independent and only represent the monarchy on a limited basis.

This decision, called "Megxit", combined the words "Meghan" and "exit". The term quickly spread globally across mainstream and social media, leading to various Internet memes and Megxit merchandise.

