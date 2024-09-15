Prince Harry turns forty today, reflecting on key life moments. Born on September 15, 1984, he faced controversies, including a Nazi costume incident. He served in the British Army, married Meghan Markle in 2018, and has two children, Archie and Lilibet
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amid the Royal drama storm and struggle to make peace with new life in California, Prince Harry is celebrating his fortieth birthday on Sunday, September 15. Prince Harry was born as a rebellious adult who faced criticism during his teenage for wearing a controversial Nazi uniform at a costume party. Decades later, nothing has changed much, as the Duke of Sussex has been impugned for his strained ties with the Royals after marrying Meghan Markle in 2018.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As Prince Harry turns forty today, wishes are pouring in to greet him with a “Happy Birthday". Let's take a look at the key moments in Prince Harry's life with these ten photos.
Prince Harry's life so far in 10 photos
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, was born on 15 September, 1984 as the younger kid of King Charles III and late Diana, Princess of Wales. At that time, he was fifth in the line of succession to the British throne.
Prince Harry had served for years in the British Army. The first confirmation about his service in the Army came in 2008. He had also served with the Army in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, for more than two months in 2008.
Later, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Prince Harry ended his military career as a captain in June 2015.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prince Harry drew flak after his photos dressed in Nazi costume were leaked. Referring to the incident in his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry said that the scandal unfolded after he attended a party organised by his elder brother Prince William's friend. The party was based on a theme of “natives and colonials", Harry wrote in his book.
Prince Harry married to American actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. This was Markle's second marriage after ending her relationship with a talent manager and film producer, Trevor Engelson, in 2014. Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles, California and she rose to fame with her role in American TV legal drama Suits.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. After becoming a father, Prince Harry said that “being a dad is one of life's greatest joys".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a baby girl in 2021. The couple named their young daughter Princess Lilibet