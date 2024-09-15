Prince Harry turns forty today, reflecting on key life moments. Born on September 15, 1984, he faced controversies, including a Nazi costume incident. He served in the British Army, married Meghan Markle in 2018, and has two children, Archie and Lilibet

Amid the Royal drama storm and struggle to make peace with new life in California, Prince Harry is celebrating his fortieth birthday on Sunday, September 15. Prince Harry was born as a rebellious adult who faced criticism during his teenage for wearing a controversial Nazi uniform at a costume party. Decades later, nothing has changed much, as the Duke of Sussex has been impugned for his strained ties with the Royals after marrying Meghan Markle in 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Prince Harry turns forty today, wishes are pouring in to greet him with a “Happy Birthday". Let's take a look at the key moments in Prince Harry's life with these ten photos.

Prince Harry's life so far in 10 photos {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince Harry with mother Diana

Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, was born on 15 September, 1984 as the younger kid of King Charles III and late Diana, Princess of Wales. At that time, he was fifth in the line of succession to the British throne.

FILE - The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London on Sept. 16, 1984 with their new baby son, Prince Harry who was born on Sept. 15. (AP Photo, File)

Britain's Prince Harry sticks out his tongue for the cameras on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, England on June 11, 1988, following the Trooping of the Colour.

Britain's Prince Harry or just plain Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of his cockpit at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan, Dec. 12, 2012.

Prince Harry had served for years in the British Army. The first confirmation about his service in the Army came in 2008. He had also served with the Army in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, for more than two months in 2008.

Later, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Prince Harry ended his military career as a captain in June 2015. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince Harry sparked a massive controversy after photos of him dressed in a Nazi costume were widely shared in 2005.

Prince Harry drew flak after his photos dressed in Nazi costume were leaked. Referring to the incident in his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry said that the scandal unfolded after he attended a party organised by his elder brother Prince William's friend. The party was based on a theme of “natives and colonials", Harry wrote in his book.

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle, ride in a carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Prince Harry married to American actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. This was Markle's second marriage after ending her relationship with a talent manager and film producer, Trevor Engelson, in 2014. Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles, California and she rose to fame with her role in American TV legal drama Suits.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. After becoming a father, Prince Harry said that “being a dad is one of life's greatest joys". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, and his wife Leah in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Henk Kruger/Pool via AP, Pool, File)

Harry-Meghan’s daughter Lilibet is a Princess now.