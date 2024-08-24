Prince Harry’s ’close pal’ calls the Duke of Sussex ’an angry man in America’. Here’s why

  • A close friend of Prince Harry has made some shocking claims about the Duke of Sussex. Here's what he said.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated24 Aug 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Prince Harry's 'close pal' calls the Duke of Sussex (AP Photo)
Prince Harry’s ’close pal’ calls the Duke of Sussex (AP Photo)

Prince Harry's close pal said that the Dutch of Sussex is 'an angry boy' in America and is dissatisfied with how things have turned out. He also claimed that he misses the admiration he use to receive in Britain, similar to his what his brother William and Kate are getting.

Also Read | Harry’s presence means circus: Prince William will see him just ‘one more time’

The unnamed pal made the claims as he spoke to The UK Sunday Times. He claimed that he is one of his closest friends who gets “the odd WhatsApp from him.”

Also Read | King Charles earns $25 million a year, here’s how much British Royals make

“He’s an angry boy,” he said, adding that, “Things haven’t turned out how he wanted."

He claimed, "I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with [his older brother] William and Kate.”

Another pal of Prince Harry has expressed his disappointment over him publicly disclosing details about his famliy and described him as "outrageously disloyal." He also added that some of his former friends are not able to forgive him for this.

Also Read | ’Even if Harry begged...’: Royal Family won’t accept Duke of Sussex

“I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out.”

Another friend of both Harry and William added that the former royals should have simple left the palace with dignity and decency. He said, “Harry and [his wife] Meghan could have left with dignity and decency and not trash the institution. The conclusion is they’ve made money from trashing his family”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 03:07 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsPrince Harry’s ’close pal’ calls the Duke of Sussex ’an angry man in America’. Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,138.00-394.00
      Chennai
      72,567.00-1,323.00
      Delhi
      72,710.00-178.00
      Kolkata
      73,138.00-537.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue