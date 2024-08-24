Prince Harry’s ’close pal’ calls the Duke of Sussex ’an angry man in America’. Here’s why

Prince Harry's close pal said that the Dutch of Sussex is 'an angry boy' in America and is dissatisfied with how things have turned out. He also claimed that he misses the admiration he use to receive in Britain, similar to his what his brother William and Kate are getting.

The unnamed pal made the claims as he spoke to The UK Sunday Times. He claimed that he is one of his closest friends who gets “the odd WhatsApp from him.”

“He’s an angry boy,” he said, adding that, “Things haven’t turned out how he wanted."

He claimed, "I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with [his older brother] William and Kate.”

Another pal of Prince Harry has expressed his disappointment over him publicly disclosing details about his famliy and described him as "outrageously disloyal." He also added that some of his former friends are not able to forgive him for this.

“I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out.”