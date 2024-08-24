Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Prince Harry's 'close pal' calls the Duke of Sussex 'an angry man in America'. Here's why

Prince Harry's 'close pal' calls the Duke of Sussex 'an angry man in America'. Here's why

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • A close friend of Prince Harry has made some shocking claims about the Duke of Sussex. Here's what he said.

Prince Harry's 'close pal' calls the Duke of Sussex (AP Photo)

Prince Harry's close pal said that the Dutch of Sussex is 'an angry boy' in America and is dissatisfied with how things have turned out. He also claimed that he misses the admiration he use to receive in Britain, similar to his what his brother William and Kate are getting.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The unnamed pal made the claims as he spoke to The UK Sunday Times. He claimed that he is one of his closest friends who gets “the odd WhatsApp from him."

“He’s an angry boy," he said, adding that, “Things haven’t turned out how he wanted."

He claimed, "I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with [his older brother] William and Kate."

Another pal of Prince Harry has expressed his disappointment over him publicly disclosing details about his famliy and described him as "outrageously disloyal." He also added that some of his former friends are not able to forgive him for this.

“I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out."

Another friend of both Harry and William added that the former royals should have simple left the palace with dignity and decency. He said, “Harry and [his wife] Meghan could have left with dignity and decency and not trash the institution. The conclusion is they’ve made money from trashing his family"

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.