Prince Harry’s efforts to contact King Charles, William are ignored due to ‘very bad’ rift in Royal Family: Report

'He gets 'unavailable right now,' His calls go unanswered,' says Prince Harry's friend as the rift in the Royal Family turn ‘very bad’.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published1 Aug 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Prince Harry's efforts to contact King Charles, William are ignored due to ‘very bad’ rift in Royal Family: Report REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo
REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo

Prince Harry's calls and letters to King Charles go unanswered while his efforts to contact Prince William are also ignored, sources have told PEOPLE. A Royal insider described the rift between the Duke of Sussex and Prince William as "very bad" but not "irreparable".

Harry sought to discuss his long-running legal battle for security, believing his father could reinstate it. While Buckingham Palace does not typically comment on security matters, a palace source told the publication that Harry's security is not under the King's control.

After a positive meeting in February following King Charles' cancer diagnosis, communication between the father and son has deteriorated. People close to Harry say King Charles no longer takes his son's calls or responds to his letters.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,' His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too," the publication quoted a friend of Harry’s as saying.

Harry, meanwhile, is worried about the safety of his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to the publication, he has repeatedly asked his father for help. Sources say Harry is scared and believes only his father can help. Harry is determined to protect his family.

Nevertheless, the issue preventing Harry from securing protection is complex as the UK's monarch has no governmental power. The Executive Committee decides police protection for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), representing the UK government. 

Harry's offer to pay for police protection was rejected in court. But, the Duke feels his father, as King, could intervene to provide this protection.

‘Effective security’ for Harry-Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan were supposed to have ‘effective security’ after their departure. However, Harry was informed weeks later that their police protection was withdrawn. 

A Royal insider claims that although the Queen emphasised the need for their security due to threats, interference led to its removal.

In May, Prince Harry returned to the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but did not meet his father or brother. His spokesperson said the King was too busy. However, sources close to Harry suggest deeper issues might be at play, PEOPLE added.

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 10:43 AM IST
