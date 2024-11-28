Prince Harry’s friend uses ’dysfunctional’ to describe royal family, but...

In a candid interview, James Haskell, a close friend of Prince Harry, describes the royal family as 'dysfunctional' but emphasizes their importance to British society. He reflects on his experiences and the royal family's modern role amid changing societal views.

Livemint
Updated28 Nov 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Prince Harry heads to Canada on yet another solo trip as Meghan Markle parties in Los Angeles
Prince Harry heads to Canada on yet another solo trip as Meghan Markle parties in Los Angeles(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Prince Harry's old friend James Haskell has recently called the Royal family 'dysfunctional'. However, the 39-year-old retired professional rugby player said the British monarch and his family "serve an important role".

In an interview with the Times, Haskell shared his experience with the royal family from the point of view of an outsider.

His first observation of the royal family was that some members of the clan “aren’t as great as others.”

Also Read | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay in California despite deportation threat

Praising the “amazing work” they do, Haskell highlighted that the royal family is also a modern one, “that’s very dysfunctional”.

The rugby player also highlighted that monarchy plays an important role in Britain and getting rid of it might not be right.

“To those who want to get rid of the monarchy — once they’re gone, they’re gone. There’s no way back from that, so remember that they serve an important role. I love what they do,” he said.

Also Read | Prince Harry ‘ready to forget’ differences with royal family, claims author

Royal marriages

Haskell first met Prince Harry at the wedding of the duke's cousin Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall in July 2011. He was also the part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding which was in May 2018.

Haskell and Mike are good friends. They played together on the England rugby union team, and now are co-hosts of the podcast “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby”.

“Mike and Zara’s wedding was full of rugby players,” Haskell said, adding that the 2011 nuptials were a perfect combination of ceremony and romance, coupled with the fact that both of them like to enjoy themselves.

Also Read | Meghan speaks about ’separation’ with Harry after he misses Thanksgiving event

In the interview, Haskell recalled that he told an “inappropriate” joke about Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, at the Tindall wedding.

“Prince Andrew was sweating up a storm on the dancefloor, but then he realised that everyone was over 18 so he left. It was inappropriate, but it was funny,” he told the Times.

In addition to Harry, James Haskell shares a connection with Prince William and Kate Middleton. He and Mike Tindall hosted the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with William's aunt and Mike's mother-in-law, Princess Anne, on their podcast in September 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince Harry’s friend uses ’dysfunctional’ to describe royal family, but...

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    566.20
    12:53 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    42.4 (8.09%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.75
    12:53 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -0.2 (-0.14%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,182.15
    12:53 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -17.6 (-1.47%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,468.00
    12:53 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    69.65 (2.9%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eid Parry India share price

    872.80
    12:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    24.45 (2.88%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,104.10
    12:49 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    21.9 (1.05%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,864.85
    12:50 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    8.45 (0.17%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,461.40
    12:49 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.75 (-0.05%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,152.90
    12:50 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -319.9 (-4.94%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    798.45
    12:49 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -36.85 (-4.41%)

    L&T Technology Services share price

    5,246.80
    12:49 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -184.15 (-3.39%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

    79.75
    12:49 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -2.72 (-3.3%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    12:39 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    300.85
    12:50 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    25.1 (9.1%)

    Adani Power share price

    563.60
    12:50 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.8 (7.6%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.77
    12:50 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.21 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.