Prince Hisahito of Japan, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, officially entered adulthood on Saturday, September 6, with a coming-of-age ceremony consisting of a series of elaborate rituals. At 19, he became the first male royal to reach adulthood in four decades, an important step for Japan’s imperial family, the Associated Press reported.

The ceremony took place at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. He wore a beige robe to symbolize youth before receiving an adult black crown, called a “kanmuri”. He then bowed deeply to Emperor Naruhito, thanked his parents and promised to do his duties as a member of the imperial family. Later, he rode in a horse-drawn carriage and prayed at the palace shrines.

The future of the monarchy Prince Hisahito is now second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, after his father Akishino. He is expected to become the emperor one day. However, after him, there are no young male heirs left in the royal family.

Japan’s succession law only allows men to inherit the throne, and this has created a crisis. Hisahito’s uncle, Emperor Naruhito, has only one child, Princess Aiko. She cannot take the throne because she is a woman. The only male heirs left are Prince Hisahito, his father, and 89-year-old Prince Hitachi.

Historians warn that with so few heirs, the future of Japan’s monarchy, the world’s oldest, with a history of more than 1,500 years, is at risk.

Life of a young prince Born in September 2006, Prince Hisahito grew up with two older sisters, Princess Kako and former Princess Mako, who gave up her royal title after marrying a commoner.

A freshman at Tsukuba University, Hisahito studies biology and loves insects, especially dragonflies. He co-authored a paper on insect life around his family’s estate earlier this year.

Debate over succession Japan had female emperors before. A 1889 law, and later the post-World War II Constitution, only allows men to inherit the throne. Many in Japan want Princess Aiko to be the heir, but conservatives are blocking the change, AP reported.

