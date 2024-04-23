The Princess of Wales hopes to temper her youngest son Prince Louis' exuberant behavior, which often includes lively gestures and animated expressions during formal events. While he brings energy to family life, she seeks to guide him toward more suitable conduct for public occasions.

She hopes, perhaps with trusted guidance, he can maintain his enthusiasm in private settings while presenting a more composed demeanor in public.

Princess Kate said that her youngest son thoroughly enjoys sports but said she is concerned that his approach may be overly aggressive. She was speaking while attending a training session with the England Rugby team before their inaugural Six Nations tournament match in 2022

"They're all enjoying it," she said, when asked if any of her children enjoyed rugby. "Louis is kamikaze," she added, referring to his style of playing, as reported by The News. "We're worrying about when he gets older, he'll be in the middle of everything."

Last year, while meeting England's Wheelchair Rugby League squad in October, she had said, "Louis is mad about rugby. They are at an age where they just love running around."

Often Prince Louis' demeanor and flamboyant attitude are compared to Prince Harry's. Earlier, in his book ‘Spare’ the Duke spoke about his love for rugby, admitting that it "captured his heart". He wrote: "I played [all] sport, though rugby captured my heart. [It's a] beautiful game, plus a good excuse to run into stuff very hard."

Prince Louis' birthday today

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate thanked the public for their messages which had been sent to mark the sixth birthday of their youngest son Louis on Tuesday.

The couple, the Prince and Princess of Wales, also issued a picture of Louis on social media to mark the occasion, showing a close-up image of the beaming young prince.

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today," their office Kensington Palace said on X.

The picture was taken by Kate in Windsor where the family live. Louis is the youngest of their three children, with George, aged 10, and Charlotte due to celebrate her ninth birthday next month.

