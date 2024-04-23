Prince Louis' birthday: Kate Middleton aims to guide youngest son away from Harry's path, ‘Worried when he gets older..’
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton thanked the public for their messages which had been sent to mark the sixth birthday of their youngest son Louis on Tuesday.
The Princess of Wales hopes to temper her youngest son Prince Louis' exuberant behavior, which often includes lively gestures and animated expressions during formal events. While he brings energy to family life, she seeks to guide him toward more suitable conduct for public occasions.