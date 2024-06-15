Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, stole the show at the Trooping the Colour ceremony as he spotted dancing to the drum beats. Despite a gentle scolding from his sister, Princess Charlotte, the six-year-old continued to dance, making Kate smile. Videos of Louis, who is known for his mischivious acts, went viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens reacted delightfully “Lol this kid is too cute!!" one X user wrote.

While another user said “Love Louis, love them all," another commented, while few asked, “Where is William?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What instructions did Kate give to her kids? Kate and her children were spotted watching the procession from a building that overlooked the parade route.

A Mirror report cited, lip reader Nicola Hinckley said that Kate was spotted giving her kids some instructions. Probably, she said, "You stay there, OK?" and then was seen telling Charlotte, "Keep smiling and stay here for one moment." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the ceremony, Kate focused on Louis, who became sidetracked and playfully tugged on the blind strings instead of facing the crowd. The six-year-old pulled on the white cord in his usual manner. Later, Louis was seen yawning and quietly conversing with the Princess of Wales, while the rest of the family watched the parade from the Major General's Office balcony.

The future Queen made her appearance about three months after it was announced that she was undergoing chemotherapy. The Princess, 42, hadn't been spotted at a public event since the Christmas Day service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

