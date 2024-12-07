Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, stole the spotlight at the Together at Christmas carol service held at Westminster Abbey. The 6-year-old delighted royal fans with an endearing message he penned for his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, on the event’s Kindness Tree. His heartfelt note, expressing gratitude for their playful moments together, showcased the warmth and close-knit bond of the royal family during the festive season.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, along with their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6—attended the fourth annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday night, December 6. The event, hosted by Princess Kate, was a family affair filled with heartwarming moments.

Prince Louis’ sweet note for grandparents One of the evening's highlights was a touching gesture from Prince Louis, the youngest of the royal children. Outside Westminster Abbey, the family paused at the Kindness Tree, a symbolic centerpiece of the event, where attendees left notes of gratitude. Louis’ note, visible to photographers, offered a glimpse into his affectionate relationship with his maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

"Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me," the six-year-old wrote, warming hearts everywhere.

Though all three Royal children brought handwritten notes, only Louis’ note was visible.

The Kindness Tree provided a poignant reminder of the importance of family and gratitude during the festive season.

Middleton family in attendance Carole Middleton, 69, and Michael Middleton, 75, were present at the carol service, as were Kate's siblings, James and Pippa Middleton.