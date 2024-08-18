A Royal author claims Prince Philip was angry and felt disrespected by Harry and Meghan's decision to leave the Royal Family without informing senior members first.

Prince Philip became extremely upset upon learning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intended to leave the Royal Family, a Royal author has claimed. Queen Elizabeth II’s husband reportedly admitted to an aide that they had misjudged Meghan. Following this, the Duke of Edinburgh immediately approached the Queen to convey his frustration, reported The Daily Star. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Author Christopher Andersen makes the claim in his book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

As per the book, Philip was deeply upset and angry when he found out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced their news on Instagram without first notifying senior Royals. He wasn’t familiar with the social media app but was still very hurt by their actions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An aide mentions in the book that Philip expressed his frustration with the Queen, stating that it was highly disrespectful. The book also notes that, while Philip and Charles initially had a good relationship with Meghan, their opinions later shifted.

Andersen says in the book that senior members of the Royal family started to see Meghan as a modern-day version of Wallis Simpson, the American woman who married Edward VIII after he gave up the throne over 80 years ago. Philip later admitted to his aide that they might have misunderstood Meghan from the beginning.

“It appears as if, we were wrong about her all along," the publication quoted Philip as saying, as per the book. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Charles asked Harry to ‘fix’ it In Andersen's book, it was mentioned that Prince Charles also had a very intense reaction when Harry and Meghan made their announcement.