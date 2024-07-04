Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t called the Prince and Princess of Wales in Scotland, know why

Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy different titles in Scotland hence, they are not known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

First Published4 Jul 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not known as Scotland's Prince and Princess of Wales in Scotland. The heir to the throne enjoys a different title in Scotland, where he is known as Duke of Rothesay. Whereas, Kate Middleton is known as the Duchess of Rothesay.

The couple goes by this title while attending public events in Scotland. The heir to the throne recently participated at the Order of the Thistle service during Royal Week in Scotland. As Prince William joined father King Charles and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral for the function, he chose to go by another title and left the title ‘Prince of Wales’.

About Duke and Duchess of Rothesay

At present, Prince William and Kate Middleton are holding the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay title. The royal title is given to the male heir of the Scottish crown since 1469. The wife of the Duke of Rothesay is known as the Duchess of Rothesay.

King Charles III bestowed the title to Prince William after the demise of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. King Charles announced to confer the title to Prince William in his first speech as monarch on 9 September 2022. The title of Duke of Rothesay came into existence after Robert III of Scotland established the title in 1398. Since then, it has been compulsory for the heir of the thrown to take up the title, especially when he is in Scotland.

In addition, Prince William succeded his father as the Duke of Cornwall, taking on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall. After succeeding the title, William and Kate changed their names on social media to Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. While Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are widely known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, William has received even more titles in the last two years. The royal is also known as the Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland as the eldest son of the sovereign, reported People citing Scotland Magazine.

