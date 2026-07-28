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Prince William and Kate share heartwarming ‘Summer Rewind’ family photos, offer glimpse into royal moments

The Prince and the Princess of Wales posted the Instagram carousel on July 28, featuring highlights from royal engagements, charity work and intimate family moments with their three children.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated28 Jul 2026, 09:02 PM IST
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Among the standout images was a rare portrait of the Wales family enjoying time outdoors. (Image: princeandprincessofwales/Instagram)
Among the standout images was a rare portrait of the Wales family enjoying time outdoors. (Image: princeandprincessofwales/Instagram)
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Prince William and Princess Kate have delighted royal fans by sharing a series of heartwarming family photos and videos in a social media post titled "The Summer Rewind," reflecting on what they described as a "special" few months.

The Prince and the Princess of Wales posted the Instagram carousel on July 28, featuring highlights from royal engagements, charity work and intimate family moments with their three children.

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"The Summer Rewind ☀️ Thank you to everyone who has made the last few months so special!" the couple wrote alongside the post.

Rare family photo with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Among the standout images was a rare portrait of the Wales family enjoying time outdoors.

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The photograph shows Prince William and Princess Kate lying on the grass alongside their children—Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.

Royal Ascot appearance featured

Another image revisited the couple's appearance at Royal Ascot.

Princess Kate wore a canary yellow dress paired with a matching hat, while Prince William complemented her outfit with a yellow flower on his lapel during the prestigious horse racing event.

The photograph captured one of the couple's most notable public appearances of the summer.

Kate's Three Peaks Challenge recognized

The collection also paid tribute to Princess Kate's Three Peaks Challenge.

In June, the Princess of Wales climbed the three highest mountains in Great Britain within 24 hours to raise funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

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The challenge came after Kate announced she was in remission from cancer, making the achievement especially significant for many royal supporters.

Prince William celebrates Sir David Attenborough

The Instagram carousel also included a short video of Prince William with renowned broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough during celebrations marking his 100th birthday.

Also Read | Prince George won’t have smartphone until he turns 18: Here’s why
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