Prince William and Kate Middleton set to move after three years at Adelaide Cottage

After living for 3 years at Adelaide Cottage, the Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing to move to a new home with their family. According to The Sun, Princess Kate and Prince William, along with their 3 kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are shifting to a forest lodge. It is an 8-bedroom Georgian mansion which is situated in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire

Royal Family’s new home in Windsor Kensington Palace confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying, “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

This Grade II-listed property is valued at around £5.5 million ($7 million). This property is currently going under a £1.5 million ($1.9 million) restoration project. The main aim is to preserve the historic features of the property, including its Venetian windows, marble fireplaces, original stonework, and an impressive vaulted hallway ceiling.

The house will reportedly cost around £15,000 ($19,000) a month in rent, and as per The Sun, Prince William and Princess Kate are personally footing the bill for the restoration work.

A fresh start The couple is preparing to move out after they moved into Adelaide Cottage in 2022, where their kids attended Lambrook School nearby Ascot. The family has endured some very difficult years. Princess Kate underwent chemotherapy, King Charles faced his cancer diagnosis, and not long after they moved in, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II deeply affected them all.

Royal insiders told The Sunday Times earlier that the family finds more freedom and privacy outside of London, where their Kensington Palace base often feels restrictive. Their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, is also described as their “happy place.”

The new Windsor residence is expected to be a long-term base for the family, with many speculating they will remain at Forest Lodge even when Prince William becomes King.

FAQs 1. Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton shifting from Adelaide Cottage? They are shifting to Forest Lodge for more space and privacy

2. Where is their new home? Forest Lodge in Windsor