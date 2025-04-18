Prince William appoints former royal aide, who accused Meghan Markle of bullying, alleged unacceptable behaviour

Prince William has appointed Jason Knauf as the new CEO of the Earthshot Prize, his key environmental project. Knauf previously served as a royal aide.

Jason Knauf, a board member of The Earthshot Prize since 2022, has been appointed its new CEO. He thanked the board and former CEO Hannah Jones for their trust and support.

He made headlines four years ago after accusing Meghan Markle of bullying staff during her time at Kensington Palace in 2018.

He claimed two personal assistants left due to her behaviour. He called it “totally unacceptable” in his complaint.

"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y," Knauf alleged.

The Duchess of Sussex, however, strongly denied such claims. Several former employees have since supported Prince Harry’s wife.

Meghan said she was “saddened by” the allegations. Her team called it a “calculated smear campaign” based on false claims.

Meghan Markle gifted her Netflix crew personalised presents after wrapping up With Love, Meghan. She told People Magazine that filming felt like spending time together, with shared meals and laughter.

Meghan, who had been accused of being a tough boss many a time before, told the publication,"I'd make a recipe and say, 'Everyone try this,' and there are certain dishes where you just watch everyone flock in. I'd say, 'We've run out of spoons!' It ended up feeling so communal, and that's the spirit of the show."

Jason Knauf's appointment follows the resignation of current CEO Hannah Jones, who stepped down on April 17. The decision has drawn public attention due to Knauf's past involvement in royal controversies.