Prince William birthday: Kate Middleton celebrates Duke's birthday with heartwarming puppy snapshot

As Prince William celebrates his 43rd birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made it even more special with a heartfelt Instagram post for her husband.

On Saturday, June 21, Princess Kate, 43, shared a photo on Instagram of Prince William surrounded by the Royal puppies, wishing him happy birthday, with a sweet message from Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

"Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies! 🐾" Kate Middleton captioned the snap, which also got immense love from over three lakh netizens across the globe.

In the puppy photo, Prince Williams appears at ease, dressed casually in jeans and trainers—a contrast to his recent formal appearances at events like Trooping the Colour and the Order of the Garter procession.

Orla and the Royal family's new puppies The picture, taken by the Princess of Wales earlier this month, shows Prince William with their family's Cocker spaniel, Orla, and three of her four recently-arrived puppies.

The Royal family received Orla as a gift in 2020 after Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton's dog Luna gave birth to six puppies. In May, Orla, welcomed a set of puppies, reported The Sun.

How Queen Elizabeth reacted when Prince William was born Prince Williams was born to Lady Diana and King Charles on June 21, 1982. On Saturday, the Duke turned 43-years-old.

When Queen Elizabeth came to see her grandchild, her reaction was unexpected. According to author Andrew Morton, the Queen joked about William’s ears, comparing them to Charles’.

As a child, William was allowed to grow up away from royal pressures for as long as possible. He was a lively boy, nicknamed “Basher Billy” at nursery.