Prince William considers Harry-Meghan ‘background noise’, knows Duke of Sussex can’t be trusted: Royal Family insider

Prince Harry cannot be trusted, and Prince William is aware of that, claimed a Royal Family insider.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published13 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Prince William considers Harry-Meghan 'background noise', knows Duke of Sussex can't be trusted: Royal Family insider
Prince William considers Harry-Meghan ‘background noise’, knows Duke of Sussex can’t be trusted: Royal Family insider REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/Pool(REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/Pool)

A former Royal Family butler has cautioned Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, about Prince William's protective stance towards his immediate family.

This warning follows the strained relationship between Harry-Meghan and the Royal Family since Megxit, their formal departure as senior working Royals in 2020. They subsequently moved to California with their two children.

Paul Burrel, with 21 years of service, has commented that William - King Charles’ heir apparent - won’t listen to “background noise. While speaking about the Prince of Wales, whom he served until 1997, Burrel said that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, were probably in that category.

"William knows that Harry can’t be trusted and doesn’t want any more upset in his family," the Royal Family insider told Closer Magazine.

"William won’t take any more cheap shots from across the Atlantic. He doesn’t care anymore. He doesn’t listen to the noise in the background - and that’s what Harry and Meghan have become.”

On July 11, Harry and Meghan attended the ESPY 2024 Awards in Los Angeles. Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for his Invictus Games foundation. Critics argued that Harry did not deserve an award named after a heroic soldier.

Tennis legend Serena Williams hosted the event at the Dolby Theatre. She acknowledged Harry and Meghan, mentioning it was rare for her to be with royalty and noting their presence. Serena, friends with the Duchess of Sussex for ten years, humorously remarked on the Royal couple's knack for drawing attention.

“Please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight because this is my night,” Serena quipped.

Harry and ‘trust issues’

Royal commentator Angela Levin earlier told GB News that Prince Harry was not allowed to meet his father, King Charles, alone when he came to visit the 75-year-old monarch after learning about his cancer.

Queen Camilla has forbidden private conversations between them, Levin said while claiming that Camilla had trust issues with Harry. That is why she has banned private meetings between the father and the son, Levin said.

