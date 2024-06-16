On Father's Day, Prince William received an emotional message from his children George, Charlotte, and Louis.

As the whole world celebrates Father's Day on June 16, the royal kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have shared a heartfelt message to show their love for their father, Prince William. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post shared on social media, read, “We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day." The message shared on social media was followed by two icons of a red heart and sign of “G, C&L". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The picture which was shared along with the Father's Day special message on social media showed Prince William standing on a beach with his arms round his children, looking out to sea.

According to BBC news, the photo was taken on a trip to the Norflok coast in May. Earlier in the day, Prince William shared a heartfelt note dedicated to his father and British monarch, King Charles III. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The photo, which was shared by Prince William, was taken on 12 June 1984. In the photo, the nearly two-year-old prince can be seen smiling and playing with ball, while his father, King Charles III can be seen standing next to his kid. The photo of the two was taken months before the birth of Prince Harry.

The photo of Prince Harry with King Charles III was captioned with, “Happy Father’s Day, Pa."

The royal family is facing one of its worst crises as its two members are suffering from cancer. In a signal that things are improving for the family, key members of the royal family appeared together at King Charles's birthday parade held on Saturday. The military parade marked the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton's first appearance at a public event since her cancer diagnosis early this year.

The annual event was also a show of stability by the monarchy after a testing few months in which both the king and Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, have been sidelined by cancer treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a symbolic display of unity, Charles, Queen Camilla, William, Kate and their children were joined by other royal family members on a Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the King’s Birthday Parade. The family waved to the gathered crowd as they watched a flyby of military aircraft to cap ceremonies marking the monarch’s official birthday.

