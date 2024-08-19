Prince William reportedly prefers that his brother, Prince Harry, not attend his future coronation to make the event stand out, as revealed by William's friends.

According to reports from the Sunday Times, William aims to make his coronation stand out and may choose to exclude Harry from the event

Friends of the Duke of Cambridge, who is 42, have revealed that William, aged 39, would prefer Harry not to attend the ceremony.

According to William's friends, he currently does not want Prince Harry, 39, to attend his coronation, the report said.

"It's incredibly sad that they are estranged," one of their closest friends remarked. The brothers have been out of contact for almost two years, which has only intensified the family rift.

Additionally, it has been reported that William and Harry have not communicated in nearly two years. Since stepping back from his royal duties and relocating to California in 2020, Harry has publicly criticized his family through his and Meghan Markle's 2021 Oprah interview, their "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series, and his memoir, "Spare."

He is estranged not only from his brother but also from their father, who ascended to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022.

"The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in 'Spare' volume two," said one of Charles' friends. "How do you regain the trust? I don't think Harry ever can."

"But from the conversations I've had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable," the friend continued. "The King's capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that's the problem."

One of Harry's closest friends also criticized the Duke of Sussex for turning against his family. "I can't believe he'd stoop so low. It's outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you're out," the friend said.

