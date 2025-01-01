A psychic has predicted that 2025 will be a year of healing and reconciliation for the Royal Family. Significant developments are expected between Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to Nicolas Aujula, a psychic from London, the year will bring positivity to the monarchy after a challenging period of health issues and family tensions. Nicolas claims to have predicted major events like COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. He believes 2025 will mark a turning point for the royal brothers.

Nicolas has predicted that King Charles will experience better health and is likely to announce this improvement publicly. He also predicts that Prince William and Prince Harry, who have been at odds for years, will reconcile and meet face-to-face. According to the psychic, press coverage will capture the moment, symbolising a fresh start for the brothers.

“Prince William and Harry will reconcile and meet face-to-face, and there will be images of this in the press." the Daily Mirror quoted Nicolas as saying.

The rift between William and Harry has been a subject of public interest since Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020. The Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare and the couple’s Netflix series have deepened the divide. However, sources have hinted at a willingness on both sides to mend the relationship.

A source close to the family previously shared that Harry is open to reconciliation. However, he expects an apology from the Waleses. Meanwhile, William reportedly does not oppose a fresh start but insists that past issues must remain in the past.

2025 for Meghan Markle For Meghan Markle, the psychic foresees a successful year in media, predicting she will work on a TV show or podcast while focusing on strengthening family ties.