Prince William imposes ‘absolute ban’ on Prince Harry’s return to Royal Family: Report

Prince William has imposed an ‘absolute ban’ on Prince Harry returning to Royal Family in any way, says an insider.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published12:35 PM IST
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and England at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on June 20, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and England at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on June 20, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)(Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

As King Charles battles cancer, Prince William is reportedly playing a more dominant role in the Royal Family. Now, a news report claims that the Prince of Wales is in charge of deciding whether his brother, Prince Harry, is given a chance at reconciliation.

William has imposed an "absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to the family fold", a Royal Family insider has claimed.

"There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role. Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed," a source told OK! Magazine. "Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline. He can be scary."

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to maintain a relationship with the rest of the family, they must stop criticising them, Royal Family expert Russell Myers earlier told Sky News Australia.

The royal commentator said Harry and Meghan shouldn't try to profit financially from their ties to the Royal Family. Myers hoped the couple would realise the Royal Family remained united even without them. If the couple desires a future relationship, they need to tone down their actions and statements, he said.

Prince Harry's surprise visit to UK

Meanwhile, Prince Harry plans a surprise visit to the UK to improve relations with the Royal Family, says a source. This follows him being ignored three times recently. Harry has decided he needs to take the initiative to mend these relationships. However, his visit is unlikely change the Royal Family’s stance.

“The odds that his family is going to suddenly change their tune just because Harry shows up in person are not high, to say the least. He’s been over there already and couldn’t get the time of day from any of them, not even his dad, so it’s hard to understand why he thinks this trip is going to be different,” a source told Closer Magazine.

