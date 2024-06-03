Active Stocks
Business News/ News / Trends/  Prince William ‘in a lonely place’ after Kate Middleton’s cancer, King Charles’ health issues: Royal Family insider
Prince William ‘in a lonely place’ after Kate Middleton’s cancer, King Charles’ health issues: Royal Family insider

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince William is stepping up to care for his wife and young family as both his father, King Charles, and wife, Kate Middleton, battle cancer.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts prior to the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium, in London, on May 25, 2024. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Ben Stansall / AFP)Premium
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts prior to the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium, in London, on May 25, 2024. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Ben Stansall / AFP)

Prince William is going through a unique situation. Both his father, King Charles, and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been battling cancer. As per a Royal insider, it is not an easy place to be. The future king has paused many of his other commitments to focus on caring for his wife and young family.

King Charles is back at work full of energy. However, he will still need to make some adjustments to his health. This brings Prince William to the centre stage to take on more responsibilities.

Also Read: Prince William, King Charles came ‘ready for a fight’ during a secret meeting with Prince Harry

“He’s asking: ‘How can I use my platform for good, to create positive change? He has big ambitions for what he can deliver," the BBC quoted a Royal source as saying.

“He's rolled up his sleeves and played a fundamental role in ensuring the work begins as soon as possible," added a Royal source.

Also Read: Kate Middleton spotted hanging out with Prince William and other family members amid cancer treatment

The relationship between Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, allegedly remains strained. There is wild gossip on social media about Kate Middleton’s health as the Princess of Wales undergoes cancer treatment. These issues don't help William's already-difficult situation.

"There can't be too many people whose wife and father have been diagnosed with cancer so close together. It must feel as if he is in a lonely place at times," the BBC quoted Richard Palmer as saying.

Also Read: Kate Middleton news: Princess of Wales planning a ‘surprise’ public appearance amid cancer treatment

"It must feel like the weight of the world is on him. The future of the monarchy rests on his shoulders," Royal author Professor Pauline Maclaran said.

Criticism of Prince William

Prince William is working a project to help reduce homelessness. However, the project is being criticised as insensitive and hypocritical because of the future-king’s great wealth. His critics also mentioned that solving housing issues largely depends on political actions, which are not within his control.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Published: 03 Jun 2024, 03:26 PM IST
