Prince William ‘in a lonely place’ after Kate Middleton’s cancer, King Charles’ health issues: Royal Family insider
Prince William is stepping up to care for his wife and young family as both his father, King Charles, and wife, Kate Middleton, battle cancer.
Prince William is going through a unique situation. Both his father, King Charles, and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been battling cancer. As per a Royal insider, it is not an easy place to be. The future king has paused many of his other commitments to focus on caring for his wife and young family.