Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face resistance from the Royal family, particularly Prince William and Kate, who fear their private discussions could be disclosed in the media, just like they were released in Harry's Spare and

Amid speculations and rumours about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's willingness to return to the Royal family, several insider sources have confirmed that no one from the family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, is willing to reconcile with the couple.

The future British monarch and his wife have a “justifiable fear" related to the reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. An insider told Mail that the two are worried that the family's private conversation will again appear in a future book or on TV shows if the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex return to the Royal Family.

"How could there be when William and Catherine have the justifiable fear that anything they say could appear in a future book or be repeated in a TV programme," Mail quoted a Royal insider as saying in context to Prince William and Kate's apprehension towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's reunion.

There will be no reunion of Harry and Meghan with the Royals until… Prince William and Kate Middleton are yet to cope with the setback they faced after Prince Harry made shocking revelations in his memoir ‘Spare’. The couple has not spoken with Harry and Meghan since their private conversations were disclosed in the memoir.

Now the Prince and Princess of Wales are not intending to initiate a reconciliation until Harry and Meghan apologise to the family, reported Mail.

"There will be no reunion until Harry and Meghan apologise to their Royal Highnesses for everything they have said, and there is no sign that is likely," Mail quoted the source as saying.