Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids attend Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral on August 24. The couple was joined by their three children, Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (10), and Prince Louis (7). The family was seen traveling in a black Range Rover with William at the wheel and Kate in the passenger seat, while the children sat in the back, reported People.

The report added that the outing was part of the royal family’s annual summer break at Balmoral, a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria’s era. The 50,000-acre Scottish estate has long served as a private retreat for the royals.

Kate Middleton’s new look steals the show According to another GB News report, the Princess of Wales turned heads with noticeably lighter hair, several shades blonder than her signature brunette locks. She paired her fresh hairstyle with a deep berry-toned coat and an elegant hat featuring structured bow detail. She completed her look with drop earrings.

The report added that Prince William opted for a sharp suit and light blue patterned tie, while the children were dressed in smart ensembles. Princess Charlotte wore a cream cardigan over a polka-dot dress.

Royal gathering at Crathie Kirk King Charles and Queen Camilla, who arrived in a separate car, were among the other senior royals who attended the service. Camilla had opted for a printed dress with a cream wrap while the King wore a tartan tie and pale pink shirt. Prince Edward was also there, and Princess Anne showed up dressed in turquoise. However, Prince Andrew was conspicuously missing from the group excursion, reported Page Six.

King Charles will continue his official responsibilities, such as meetings and daily paperwork from his "red boxes," while he and Queen Camilla are expected to stay in Scotland for three weeks, the GB News report stated.

A new chapter for the Wales family The family day out took place before a big transition for the Prince and Princess of Wales. The couple is set to leave for Adelaide Cottage for Forest Lodge in Windsor, Great Park, an eight-bedroom house which is currently being renovated. It has been reported that the move would provide the family a clean slate following a tough year for Kate, who has faced a number of health obstacles, reported People.

FAQs Where did the royal family attend church? They attended a service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral in Scotland.

What was special about Kate Middleton’s appearance? Kate debuted a lighter hair color, styled with a chic berry-toned outfit and bow-adorned hat.

Who joined the Wales family at the service? King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward were among the attendees.

Why is the family moving to Forest Lodge? Sources suggest the move is for a fresh start and to accommodate the family’s growing needs.