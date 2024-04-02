Prince William, Kate Middleton invite Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, to UK; Meghan Markle refuses: Report
Prince William and Kate Middleton want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, to visit the Royal Family in the UK to mend the rift. However, Meghan has declined the invitation, prolonging the strained relationship
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been trying to end the conflict with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, The Daily Mirror has reported. According to a Royal expert, the Prince and the Princess of Wales have been trying to resolve the strained relationship.