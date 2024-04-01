King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Easter Mattins Service on March 31 at St. George's Chapel, which comprised fewer members of the Royal Family than usual. Among the most prominent faces missing from the gathering were Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not 'welcome' to visit William, Kate Middleton during cancer recovery; here's why The event had fewer people invited due to the 75-year-old monarch undergoing cancer treatment. Earlier in January, he was diagnosed with cancer, the type of which has not been revealed yet.

While the cancer was diagnosed during treatment for prostate enlargement, it has been clarified that King Charles's cancer is not related to his prostate issues.

Also Read: Where is Kate Middleton? The man who saw her with his 'own eyes' opens up Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has also been diagnosed with cancer. Since her abdominal surgery in January, she has been away from the public eye. Buckingham Palace notified that she would make her first public appearance on Easter; however, at that time, her cancer diagnosis was not disclosed.

Later, on March 22, Kate disclosed her cancer diagnosis via a video message, describing it as a “huge shock". She also mentioned that she and William had explained everything to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment, " Kate said in her message.

Kate Middleton undergoing chemotherapy Kate has been undergoing chemotherapy for her cancer. The 42-year-old princess, along with her husband and three children, spent the Easter weekend privately at home, according to PEOPLE. Since the children had a half-term break from school, the family had time to spend together during Kate's recovery.

"She has the inner strength, the support of her husband and her extraordinary family, so she can focus on what’s important, which is her getting back to strength," Ailsa Anderson, a former spokeswoman for Queen Elizabeth, told PEOPLE.

