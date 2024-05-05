Speculation arises as Prince Harry plans to visit the UK for the Invictus Games ceremony. The possibility of a meeting with Prince William and Kate is uncertain.

Prince William and Princess Kate have been distant from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for nearly four years, but the possible future king and queen are willing to mend their relationship.

Us Weekly cited sources that the brothers have not had a “real conversation in months," adding that Haryy's time in town could serve as an olive branch.

The unnamed informant further shared that William and Kate are considering reconciliation for the well-being of their three children.

William and Kate are motivated to reconcile for the sake of their three children. "They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don't want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation," said the source.

The insider also mentioned that Meghan and Harry share a similar sentiment, noting, “Obviously, the Duke and Duchess want their kids to have a relationship with their cousins."

William and Kate have three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, while Harry and Meghan are the parents of Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Prince Harry is scheduled to visit the UK next week for a ceremony marking 10 years since the inaugural Invictus Games, which has led to speculation about whether he might meet with William and Kate, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Harry has stayed in a hotel during previous visits to London, as he did during a February trip to the UK following King Charles' cancer diagnosis. It's currently uncertain whether Harry will meet with Charles during his short visit to the UK next week.

According to a report by The Mirror, Prince Harry has been urged to step down from his role in the Invictus Games. The publication indicated that around 2,000 ex-military have left the Games claiming the event has "lost its original meaning". Some have also taken issue with Meghan Markle's involvement and claimed it is becoming "too royal".

