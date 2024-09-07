Prince William kept THIS secret from Kate Middleton for three weeks

Prince William had proposed marriage to Kate Middleton with an enchanting Ceylon sapphire ring surrounded by 14 diamonds.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2024, 09:24 AM IST
(FILES) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 2023.
(FILES) Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 2023. (AFP)

Once 'forced' to confirm their relationship, a new detail of Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story has surfaced.

The young Prince William, sure about wanting to marry Kate, had decided to keep a big secret from her for three weeks. The secret is from when the couple went on a romantic trip to Kenya.

In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, the Prince of Wales revealed that he secretly carried their engagement ring in his rucksack all those weeks in Kenya before finally proposing to Kate in November 2010.

Also Read | Kate Middleton would have Prince William & Harry ’kiss and make up’, but...

On his choice of location for the proposal, William said it was where his father (King Charles II) took him and his brother, shortly after their mother (Princess Diana) died.

"And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee,” he told ITV, adding that he

“I knew if this thing disappeared, I'd be in a lot of trouble,” he quipped.

Also Read | Both William and Harry now want to mend strained ties, but…

Prince William had proposed marriage to Kate Middleton with an enchanting Ceylon sapphire ring surrounded by 14 diamonds. But it was not just for its monetary value; the ring originally belonged to William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

William and Kate's official engagement photo was lensed by renowned photographer Mario Testino at St James’ Palace.

Notably, it was one of Princess of Wales' ex-girlfriends, Carly Massy-Birth, who revealed that Prince William was dating Kate Middleton during the confession-like drinking game.

Also Read | Kate Middleton is not what Meghan Markle claimed: Royal biographer

‘Young, glamorous, dynamic duo’

According to media reports, the Palace recognizes William and Kate as a “young, glamorous, dynamic duo” who can modernize and lead the British monarchy into the future.

“There are two roles to a future Queen. One is to produce heirs, which she has done, and the other is to learn how to one day become Queen, and that is very much what we are seeing,” Mirror UK quoted Royal author Katie Nicholl as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Sep 2024, 09:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince William kept THIS secret from Kate Middleton for three weeks

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.000.00
      Chennai
      73,888.000.00
      Delhi
      73,528.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue