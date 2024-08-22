Prince William may not forgive Harry anytime soon, unlikely to invite brother to his coronation: Report

Prince William may not forgive his brother Harry for his book comments, especially about Kate Middleton. The brothers haven’t communicated since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, and William might not invite Harry to his coronation.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published22 Aug 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Prince William may not forgive Harry anytime soon, unlikely to invite brother to his coronation: Report
Prince William may not forgive Harry anytime soon for the comments made in his book Spare. The Prince of Wales is particularly upset about the mention of Kate Middleton's alleged coldness towards Meghan Markle, The Times reported.

According to sources, William doesn’t often mention Harry, as his attention is more on his family—his wife, children, and father—rather than his brother.

A source told the publication that the future king might not invite Prince Harry to his coronation due to their strained relationship. The two brothers, once very close, have apparently not communicated since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

William reportedly wants his coronation to “look and feel different”. According to the publication, this may mean not inviting Harry.

According to those close to William, he currently prefers not to have his brother present at his crowning. A close friend mentioned that the brothers have become distant, which is “dreadfully sad”.

Harry has been “outrageously disloyal”, according to Royal sources who spoke to The Times. “Harry and Meghan could have left with dignity and decency and not trashed the institution. The conclusion is they’ve made money from trashing his family,” said the source.

A long-time friend of Harry mentions that only a few people still hear from him through WhatsApp. They notice that Harry seems frustrated and dissatisfied with how things have turned out.

“I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate,” the friend said.

Harry-Meghan’s ‘disrespect’ for Kate

Royal Family sources have told the Daily Beast that Prince William feels bothered when Harry and Meghan refer to his wife as "Kate" rather than "Catherine". The Sussexes did so even in their messages of support following her cancer diagnosis.

This choice of name might have influenced William and Kate's decision not to respond to their well-wishes, the report suggested.

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 12:42 PM IST
