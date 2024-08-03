Prince William needs ‘handling with kid gloves’ during his clashes with King Charles: Royal insider

Tensions arise between King Charles and Prince William despite Kate Middleton’s attempts to help. When the Prince of Wales gets angry, he often raises his voice.

Before Harry started criticising the British Royal Family while sitting in the US, Charles was closer to him than to William. However, now, the 75-year-old monarch is perhaps closer than ever to William.

However, tensions still arise between them at times despite Kate Middleton’s attempts to help. The Princess of Wales has learned to be cautious and occasionally allows time to mend their relationship, according to Royal insider Robert Jobson. The claim is made in his book Catherine, The Princess Of Wales.

When William gets angry, he often raises his voice. And, Charles usually “tends to give as good as he gets”. However, their disagreements tend to resolve quickly now.

A Buckingham Palace courtier tells Jobson that the King has had a challenging relationship with his sons for many years. Even now, as King, he sometimes has disagreements with the Prince of Wales.

“Of course, they love each other, but they clash, and sometimes William needs handling with kid gloves,” the courtier said.

“You have to check first which way the wind is blowing with the prince. They don't see eye to eye on several issues, but why should they? (Prince William's_ moment in the top job will come — perhaps he would do well to remember it is not yet. This is His Majesty's time,” said another courtier.

William’s relationship with Diana

William's bond with his mother, Lady Diana, was intricate. Diana cherished her sons, frequently seen showing affection through hugs and hair-stroking. However, William recalls a troubled childhood marked by the pain of his parents' divorce.

Insiders reveal that his father often seemed aloof while Diana relied heavily on young William for emotional support.

William once requested Diana stop making negative comments about Charles as he wished to remain neutral. The young prince also admitted that he sometimes felt embarrassed by his mother's behaviour when she “lurched out of control”.

