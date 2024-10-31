Prince William reveals he and Kate Middleton share their bed with a third companion: Meet...

  • The Royal Family's love for pets continues with Prince William and Kate's cocker spaniel, Orla. After completing chemotherapy, Kate is returning to royal duties, countering rumors about her marriage to William amid her health challenges.

Livemint
Updated31 Oct 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Royal Family has a long-standing affection for pets, from Queen Elizabeth to Prince William and Princess Kate. In a recent candid conversation, Prince William shared that he and Kate often have their dog Orla sleeping in their bed with them.

“[William] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate. [He was] absolutely in love with my little dog,” royal fan Louise Harland told a local radio station as quoted by The New York Post.

Here's all you need to know about their dog Orla

- The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud owners of a cocker spaniel named Orla.

- The dog was gifted to them by Kate's brother, James Middleton, in 2020.

- Before Orla, the couple had another dog, Lupo, whom they got a year after their wedding.

- Lupo sadly passed away in November 2020, and shortly after, they welcomed Orla into their family.

- The name Orla is of Celtic origin, meaning "golden princess."

 

Kate Middleton engagement ring controversy

Kate Middleton was recently seen at a royal engagement in Southport without her well-known engagement ring, sparking public curiosity. The ring, famously gifted to her by Prince William in 2010, has been symbolic since their wedding in 2011.

With her chemotherapy completed, the 42-year-old princess has begun a gradual return to her duties, including involvement in her early years campaign.

 

Since Kate’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year, there have been conspiracy theories around their marriage. Some theories suggest Kate and William have secretly divorced, with the princess’ public absence fueling the rumours. On SEptember 9, Kate announced that she had finished chemotherapy treatment and was striving to be cancer-free. A highly emotional video message following her shock diagnosis that saw her stay out of the public eye for months saw her explaining that she was now on the long road to a "full recovery".

