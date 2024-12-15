Christmas is a time of joy and togetherness, and the Royal Family celebrates it with cherished traditions. Recently, Prince William shared a special Christmas ritual he enjoys with his family, Princess Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While the Royal Family typically gathers in Norfolk for festive celebrations, including the traditional Christmas morning church walk at Sandringham, the Prince of Wales revealed a simpler, heartwarming tradition.

During a visit to the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment’s seasonal event in Wiltshire, William mentioned that his family would love taking long walks with their dog during Christmas.

The Wales family currently has one dog, a black cocker spaniel named Orla. She was a gift from Princess Kate’s brother, James Middleton, after their previous dog, Lupo, passed away in 2020.

At the event, Prince William interacted with soldiers and their families, handed out gifts to children and sat by a Christmas tree to chat with attendees.

Leah St Clair-Lewis, a welfare officer, spoke with the prince about his Christmas plans and their shared love for dogs. She later shared that William mentioned his family’s enjoyment of dog walks at Sandringham.

In addition to their private tradition, Prince William also expressed excitement about spending Christmas with 45 family members. He joked about the chaos of having everyone “in one room” but admitted they are usually “spread out”.

Despite the joy of the season, the prince confessed to feeling unprepared for Christmas, humorously adding that he wasn’t quite ready for the festivities, reported the Express.

