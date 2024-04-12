Prince William seen with a lady at a pub as Kate Middleton stays at home for cancer treatment; check who she is
While Kate Middleton stayed at home due to her cancer treatment, Prince William was seen having a drink with a lady at a pub. Find out who the lady is.
While Kate Middleton stayed at home as she underwent cancer treatment, Prince William was seen with a lady at a pub in Norfolk. It was none other than his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, who has been staying with the Prince and the Princess of Wales since Easter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message