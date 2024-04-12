While Kate Middleton stayed at home due to her cancer treatment, Prince William was seen having a drink with a lady at a pub. Find out who the lady is.

While Kate Middleton stayed at home as she underwent cancer treatment, Prince William was seen with a lady at a pub in Norfolk. It was none other than his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, who has been staying with the Prince and the Princess of Wales since Easter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kate's parents have been a constant support to her during her treatment. Carole, 69, and her father, Mike, 74, have been staying with the family at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.

Also Read: Amid Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, know how to send her a get well soon card; lucky ones might get a reply! The Daily Mail reported that the outing was a “very low-key" affair with hardly any “great fanfare". The British publication reported, “He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton. There was no sign of Catherine, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: William, Kate anxious about becoming King and Queen amid Charles's cancer diagnosis According to media reports, the family is enjoying the Easter Holiday. Kate and William will send their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, back to school in Berkshire on April 17.

William, Kate in focus as Charles undergoes treatment Royal expert Tina Brown earlier published an op-ed in The New York Times. She wrote, “Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William. The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her."

Also Read: Meghan Markle named UK's least favourite royal; Kate Middleton is most favourite after cancer diagnosis As per the expert, King Charles may not play a major role any time soon, especially since he has also been undergoing cancer treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Help from other family members is scant. The slimmed-down monarchy that Charles always promoted is suddenly looking very lean indeed. Charles’s cancer has put William, 41, and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne and could be causing the couple intense anxiety," she added.

The severity of Charles’ cancer has not been revealed. However, sources disclosed to The Sun that Charles was considering an Australia trip later in 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!