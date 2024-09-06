Prince William sees no future with Harry, Meghan Markle after becoming king: Royal Family Insider

A Royal insider indicates that Prince William has no plans to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when he becomes King. Reports suggest William intends to keep them distant from royal affairs, potentially stripping their titles and maintaining a firm stance against their return.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published6 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Prince William sees no future with Harry, Meghan Markle after becoming king: Royal Family Insider (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Prince William sees no future with Harry, Meghan Markle after becoming king: Royal Family Insider (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Prince William has no intention of reconciling with his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle when he eventually becomes King, a Royal Family insider suggests.

The source tells OK! Magazine that a firm strategy is in place, aligning with earlier reports that this action will be taken shortly after his accession. The move is described as both “swift and final”.

"William is already planning for when he becomes King, and he doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the Royal Family. The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely," the source said.

The future king reportedly aims to take a more distant and indifferent stance towards the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, even more so than King Charles.

A former palace staff member suggested there would likely be no invitations extended to them, unlike those occasionally given by William and Harry’s father.

"I would go so far as to predict the Prince of Wales could issue a Letters Patent when king that strips the entire family of their HRH styles. He cannot touch the Sussex Dukedom title, and would have to request parliament to handle that removal," the source said.

William-Harry’s equation

The update comes after it was reported that Prince William was unlikely to forgive his brother for the latter’s remarks in his memoir Spare.

One point that has especially troubled William is the reference to Kate Middleton's supposed aloofness towards Meghan. According to insiders, William rarely speaks about Harry these days.

Last week, Prince Harry and Prince William attended a memorial for their uncle, Sir Robert Fellowes. However, reports reveal that the two brothers kept their distance.

Some even suggest that they barely acknowledged each other's presence. A source mentioned that they had not even looked at each other.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince William sees no future with Harry, Meghan Markle after becoming king: Royal Family Insider

