Prince William making efforts to strengthen the family after a series of scandals and health scares in recent years. The slimmed-down monarchy led by King Charles has lost several key members over the past few years while others found themselves battling cancer and other ailments. The heir to the British throne is reportedly turning to unlikely relatives for support.

“The success of William’s approach depends upon whether Prince Edward’s children, as well as other younger royals, are willing and able to step up to garner public interest. Given their upbringing in a more private setting, they may not be properly equipped to follow the traditional path laid out for royals…” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie — the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh — are active members of the royal family. The couple have two children — Louise and James Mountbatten-Windsor. Fordwich however noted that the duo may be ill-equipped to handle the traditional royal path after being brought up in a relatively private setting.

Other notable members of the British royal family who make be asked to take on additional duties are Prince Richard and his wife Birgitte — the Duke and Duchess Gloucester, Prince Edward, and Princess Alexandra. Senior royals typically receive public funding and undertake additional duties to help represent the crown.

It has been a turbulent few years for the royals — beginning with a shocking announcement in 2020 that preceded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals. Meanwhile Prince Andrew (once second in line to the throne) has become a constant source of tabloid fodder because of his money woes and links to questionable characters such as convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Both King Charles and Princess Kate found themselves battling cancer over the past year — often forced to miss their public duties amid treatment.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” Kate Middleton wrote earlier this week.

