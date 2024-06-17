Royal expert Jennie Bond praised Kate Middleton for taking her time to understand the Royal Family life before marrying Prince William. She believes William's warning to Harry about his relationship with Meghan Markle came from a [good place'.

Prince William was right to “warn" Harry about rushing into his romance with Meghan Markle, according to Royal Family expert Jennie Bond. She believes Meghan needed more time to see if she could handle Royal life, comparing their quick relationship to William and Kate's slower one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Kate was given ten years to peer into the goldfish bowl of Royal life. I think it was brilliant she saw all the restrictions and glare of publicity it brings. Because their courtship was so long, she was able to judge that she could hack it - and William could see that too." Bond told on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show.

"This is why William was correct to guide or warn Harry 'Are you sure you're not going a bit fast in this relationship with Meghan?' It affronted Harry to be questioned like that but I think it came from a good place," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bond earlier described Harry as a "great asset" for the palace but expressed doubt about King Charles’ younger son returning to Royal Family. She emphasised that Harry brought a natural common touch and relatability to the Royal Family, but she doesn't believe he will return.

“They would have been a great asset had he stayed but I don't think he will return. If I did pray I would pray that he has a happy life now with all that he wanted," she said.

Prince Harry’s ‘domestic bliss’ Bond noted that the Duke of Sussex was enjoying the "domestic bliss" he lacked as a child. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The freedom he craved, the wife he loves and the children he adores. The model of domestic bliss that he didn't have in his own adolescence. I wish him all the best," she added.

Harry and Meghan left their roles as working royals in 2020, just two years after their wedding at Windsor Castle. They now live in a mansion in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

