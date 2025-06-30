Prince William's charity polo cup cut ties with donor for allegedly selling ‘private audience’ with him and Kate

Prince William's charity polo has reportedly cut ties with a donor who allegedly attempted to use the event to sell “private meetings” with the Prince and Princess of Wales in exchange for donations.

The sponsor of the Royal Charity Polo Cup in question here is millionaire Minerva Mondejar Steiner's Mondejar Gallery.

According to The Sunday Times report, the Mondejar Foundation had allegedly offered access to Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton in exchange for a donation.

A screenshot of an email reportedly sent to members of the exclusive networking group, A Small World, shows that they pitched a “private audience” with the royal couple for approximately $27,362, according to The Sunday Times.

The offer was tied to an invitation to the Royal Charity Polo Cup, which is reportedly scheduled for Friday, July 11, in Windsor.

"As patron of the Mondejar Foundation, you're invited to support their philanthropic work through a charitable donation, in return for which you will be welcomed to this prestigious occasion," the email said, according to The Sunday Times.

“Hosted in the presence of members of the British Royal Family, and supported by the Mondejar Foundation, this highly exclusive gathering unites leading figures from philanthropy, fashion, the arts, and culture for a truly unforgettable day.”

According to the outlet, Mondejar Steiner’s team also offered potential advertisers the opportunity to meet Prince William, which would be featured in a magazine distributed to everyone attending the polo match.

For about $68,406, advertisers could buy a double-page spread with two “VVIP tickets” for seats at the match and “access to the royals”.

Here's what happened next: Following the allegations, the Royal Charity Polo Cup took swift action to sever ties with the gallery.

According to a PEOPLE report, while the Royal Charity and the Mondejar Foundation had no relationship, the organisers had entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Mondejar Gallery.

They are now in the process of terminating that arrangement.

The report also said that William’s charitable team was not aware of the Mondejar Foundation or of its attempts to solicit donations through its exclusive networking group by offering access to the royal couple via the polo event.

