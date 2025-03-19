Prince William’s salt-and-pepper beard has got the internet talking; check what Kate Middleton thinks of it

Prince William’s latest style choice has sparked an amusing royal debate! The Prince of Wales recently debuted a salt-and-pepper beard, and while many admirers have praised his distinguished new look, his wife, Kate Middleton, had a rather candid reaction.

According to a People report, the Princess of Wales playfully shared her thoughts on William’s facial hair during a St Patrick's Day excursion.

“These trends come and go. I was saying to my husband, I'm not sure how long he’s going to keep his for,” Kate was heard saying over a Guinness pint toast at the sergeants' mess.

Advertisement

Kate, 43, was on an official royal visit to the Wellington Barracks in London to celebrate the holiday with the Irish Guards, meeting senior officers, and surveying their troops during the annual parade.

Does Kate Middleton like William's beard? According to media reports, Kate may not hate William's new salt-and-pepper beard, but she sure doesn't swoon over it.

However, Jason Kanuf, a former royal aide to the Prince and Princess of Wales, quipped, “If she didn't like it, it wouldn't be there. I could tell you that,” during a February 2025 interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Kate was not the only one who didn't like the beard much; their daughter, Princess Charlotte, is also not a fan.

In 2008, he was sporting facial hair during Christmas, though it was short-lived. Charlotte initially disliked his beard, which led to its removal.

Advertisement

Recalling the incident, William said, “Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off”.

However, William later convinced her to accept it: “I thought, 'Hang on a second'. And I convinced her it was going to be okay”

How did social media users react: William's beard was a hit among royal fans.

"The beard looks so good on him girl wdym?" a user said.