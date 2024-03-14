Prince William and Prince Harry are gearing up for a reunion while being thousands of miles away from each other. At the heart of this meeting is the Diana Legacy Awards, a unique tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, which will take place on March 14 evening (local time) at the Science Museum in London.

The awards, initiated in 2017, mark two decades since the princess' demise in an accident. The honour celebrates young individuals, aged between nine and 25, who have made significant contributions to bettering the lives of others.

Prince William will grace the ceremony in person, where he is set to deliver a speech. Meanwhile, his brother Harry will connect with the attendees from his home in California, ensuring his virtual presence. Last year, they opted not to mention each other in their individual video messages for the event.

Harry, however, did mention his brother while speaking at the event in 2021.

“William and I are recognising Mum’s 60th birthday. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world. And the brilliant award recipients we’re honouring today are proof of that," The Mirror quoted him as saying.

Diana Legacy Awards

This special award happens every two years. It honours 20 young leaders from all over the world. These leaders are considered exceptional because they inspire others and help their communities, just like Princess Diana did. To qualify for the 2023 Legacy Award, one needs to win a Diana Award between 2022 and 2023.

Aditya Dubey was one of the receivers of the award in 2021. The Delhi-based environmental activist started 'Plant a Million Trees' after getting sick from bad air. He began by planting a few trees and posting pictures online. He received the award after having planted over 1,80,000 trees under the project.

