Princess Diana would have ‘giggled with delight’ at how Prince Harry slammed ‘grey men’ of Royal Family but…

Prince Harry has adapted to life after Royal duties, highlighted by his recent New York visit. Despite ongoing family tensions, He actively supports conservation causes and his mother, Princess Diana.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated30 Sep 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Princess Diana would have ‘giggled with delight’ at how Prince Harry slammed Royal Family but… (AP Photo/John Redman, File)
In the past four years, Prince Harry’s life has changed significantly, particularly after retiring from his senior Royal role. Despite many emotional and challenging moments, the Duke of Sussex seems to have found a new balance, particularly evident in his recent solo trip to New York. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, did not accompany him on the trip.

Harry’s visit highlighted his continued dedication to causes close to his heart, including conservation, the environment, and preserving the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

According to Royal expert Jennie Bond, Harry’s commitment to these causes is admirable. “It shows the family back home that he is still determined to continue his kind of service without all the royal trappings,” Bond told OK!.

During his trip, Harry participated in events that honoured Diana’s legacy, particularly the work of the HALO Trust and the 25th anniversary of the Diana Award. He praised young activists at the Concordia Annual Summit, saying his mother would be proud of their efforts.

Diana would have ‘giggled with delight’

Jennie Bond believes Diana would have supported Harry’s decision to step away from Royal Family duties, despite the following controversies.

“Diana would, I’m sure, have been very supportive of the choices Harry has made. I think she would have been proud of him for having the courage to leave a life in which he was so unhappy. She probably would have giggled with delight at some of the barbs he had fired at Palace courtiers – the ‘grey men’ who she felt made her life such a misery.” Bond told the publication.

However, Bond notes that Diana would have been heartbroken over the rift between Harry and his brother, William.

“She would have been distraught by the deep rift between Harry and his brother. She always made them promise they would be best friends for life. That, sadly, has proved impossible,” Bond reflected.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 10:23 AM IST
