Princess Diana’s brother busted Harry’s bubble that everyone in family would ‘see similarity between his mom and Meghan’

Prince Harry turns forty today, and his life has been a rollercoaster ride over the past few years after marrying Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex has been isolated by the family, including King Charles and Prince William, after their relationship worsened post-release of his memoir Spare. Prince Harry was warned before marrying Meghan Markle and was advised not to rush into a new relationship by his uncle Charles, Earl Spencer, according to a Royal expert.

Before marrying Meghan Markle, Diana's brother Earl Spencer was asked to speak to Harry about his relationship. He even advised Harry to reconsider his decision as he thought “Meghan would struggle to fit in with the Royal Family”, Tom Bower claimed in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, according to The Mirror.

Harry assumed Diana's family would see a similarity between Diana and Meghan, but… After being let down by the Royal family, Prince Harry introduced Meghan to his mother's family, assuming that her friends and loved ones would “see a similarity between Diana and his fiancee”, reported Mirror.

However, Harry was disappointed as no one agreed that his mother “had anything in common with his girlfriend, moreover, they thought that Meghan wouldn't fit into the family”, claimed Bower in his book.

Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, was responsible for introducing Harry to reality. At Prince William's request, he gave his advice to Prince Harry. He even cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. But Harry didn't take his uncle's advice very well and reacted with bitterness. “This was going to be really hard,” Charles cautioned Harry on “establishing Meghan's place in the family”