Princess Diana once predicted that Prince Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William, would not reconcile. And the major prediction about her sons became true! Former Royal family Butler Paul Burrell stated that Diana “would be devastated" if she knew how serious the royal conflict had become.

Paul remembered Diana as a “peacemaker" who would have stopped the conflict if she had been alive and had seen this initially. “She intended the four of them to stay together," the butler said, citing that Princess Diana had earlier made Harry apologise to his father.

“It broke her heart when that disintegrated. She would have predicted that once that disintegrated, William and Harry would have had problems of their own and that has come true. It's a lost cause without Diana's intervention," Burrell told Bella Magazine as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism from Royal family supporters since they resigned from their roles and relocated to the US with their son, Archie. Their strained relationship with The Firm worsened after they made a series of startling allegations against the family.

When Harry visited the UK earlier this month, he did not meet with the monarch or Kate Middleton, who is currently battling cancer. Despite his strained relationship with his family, he has the support of Earl Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, the siblings of the late Princess Diana.

At Diana's funeral, Spencer pledged to always support Harry and William, saying, “Their blood family will protect the brother and arm them spiritually and emotionally". It is important to mention that Harry met Earl Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes during his recent UK visit.

Royal expert Tom Quinn stated that Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, was an outspoken critic of how the Royal family, especially King Charles, treated his sister. Quinn mentioned that Earl Spencer grew increasingly uncomfortable with the Royals following Diana's death.

“The fact that the Spencers were out in force for Harry on this visit speaks volumes about where their loyalties lie. Like Harry, the Spencers still see the Royal Family, to some extent, as the enemy," Quinn explained.

