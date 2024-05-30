Princess Diana's prediction of Prince Harry and William's rift comes true: ‘It’s a lost cause without…'
Princess Diana predicted the royal conflict between Prince Harry and Prince William, which came true. Former butler Paul Burrell revealed Diana's intention to keep the family together and her heartbreak over their disintegration.
Princess Diana once predicted that Prince Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William, would not reconcile. And the major prediction about her sons became true! Former Royal family Butler Paul Burrell stated that Diana “would be devastated" if she knew how serious the royal conflict had become.